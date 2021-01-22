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Jake Morphonios: Why Rothschild Financed the European Colonization of Palestine
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186 views • January 22, 2021
Blackstone Intelligence Network

Jake Morphonios reports that Benjamin Netanyahu has authorized the construction of 800 more homes in illegal settlements in the West Bank, Palestine. This provocative move creates a diplomatic challenge for the incoming Biden administration. Jake also discusses the role of Baron Edmund de Rothschild in the Jewish colonization of Palestine.

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Keywords
boycottmilitarycrimeisraelpalestinesanctionszionistbidenrothschildbdswest bankjake morphoniosnatenyahublackstone intelligence networkillegal settlements
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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