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EntertheStars: 'Period' Disclosure... Too Little, Too Late [07.07.2021]
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42 views • July 09, 2021
Next live show directly following this one on the other channel...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VN608Apm2tY&;t=0s
First, we will examine how the media sought to discredit any woman reporting this 6 months ago. Then, we will compare that to what the media is conceding now.
Pinned by EntertheStars - 20 hours ago:
Outdated Science
https://time.com/4982099/quackery-medicine-history/
https://www.famousscientists.org/10-most-famous-scientific-theories-that-were-later-debunked/
What they said about menstrual bleeding, just months ago
https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/opinion-covid-vaccination-does-not-impact-menstruation/381490
https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/can-covid-vaccine-affect-my-period
https://theferret.scot/ffs-explains-covid-19-vaccine-menstrual-cycle/
https://www.chicagotribune.com/coronavirus/vaccine/ct-vaccine-side-effects-period-menstruation-20210420-i4fy7a7tnnbchi654z3o64a7my-story.html
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3125372/covid-vaccine-period-problems/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/wellness/coronavirus-period-menstruation-disruption/2020/08/21/0966b79a-e332-11ea-b69b-64f7b0477ed4_story.html
https://www.everydayhealth.com/coronavirus/does-covid-19-wreak-havoc-with-the-menstrual-cycle/
https://ufhealthjax.org/covid-19/vaccination/myths-misconceptions.aspx
WHAT THEY ARE SAYING NOW ABOUT BLEEDING ISSUES
https://www.yahoo.com/news/why-aren-t-more-doctors-091319657.html
11,525 views Streamed live 21 hours ago
EntertheStars
98.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/qI8ekMAfh1I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VN608Apm2tY&;t=0s
First, we will examine how the media sought to discredit any woman reporting this 6 months ago. Then, we will compare that to what the media is conceding now.
Pinned by EntertheStars - 20 hours ago:
Outdated Science
https://time.com/4982099/quackery-medicine-history/
https://www.famousscientists.org/10-most-famous-scientific-theories-that-were-later-debunked/
What they said about menstrual bleeding, just months ago
https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/opinion-covid-vaccination-does-not-impact-menstruation/381490
https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/can-covid-vaccine-affect-my-period
https://theferret.scot/ffs-explains-covid-19-vaccine-menstrual-cycle/
https://www.chicagotribune.com/coronavirus/vaccine/ct-vaccine-side-effects-period-menstruation-20210420-i4fy7a7tnnbchi654z3o64a7my-story.html
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3125372/covid-vaccine-period-problems/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/wellness/coronavirus-period-menstruation-disruption/2020/08/21/0966b79a-e332-11ea-b69b-64f7b0477ed4_story.html
https://www.everydayhealth.com/coronavirus/does-covid-19-wreak-havoc-with-the-menstrual-cycle/
https://ufhealthjax.org/covid-19/vaccination/myths-misconceptions.aspx
WHAT THEY ARE SAYING NOW ABOUT BLEEDING ISSUES
https://www.yahoo.com/news/why-aren-t-more-doctors-091319657.html
11,525 views Streamed live 21 hours ago
EntertheStars
98.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/qI8ekMAfh1I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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