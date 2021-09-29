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'We're NEVER Getting Back to Normal': Australian Nightmare Intensifies
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83 views • September 29, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson - Sep 28, 2021
The scowler in chief returns.
New South Wales health chief Dr. Kerry Chant revealed the truth yesterday when she let slip that COVID lockdown measures will remain in place even if people take the vaccine.
The scowler in chief returns.
New South Wales health chief Dr. Kerry Chant revealed the truth yesterday when she let slip that COVID lockdown measures will remain in place even if people take the vaccine.
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