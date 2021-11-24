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The Trueman Show: Catherine Austin Fitts
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222 views • November 24, 2021
Jorn Luka, November 2021
The Trueman Show #51 Catherine Austin Fitts
For the 51st episode, we travelled to Friesland (again). Because we were invited by the American Catherine Austin Fitts, who temporarily resides in beautiful Friesland.
For many years, Catherine worked as an investment broker. During the government of George H.W. Bush, she worked as “Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing”. In addition, she has been running the platform The Solari Report for quite some time now.
We spoke to Catherine about her time in the Bush administration, when she started to see the corruption in politics and within the system. And about the periods of threats, she and her family faced. The monetary system and how it has been designed. Who is pulling the strings at the world stage? What is in store for us, in the near future? What actions can you take, personally? And much much more.
I produce all content for free. If you take to heart what I make, then please donate, so we may continuously produce more and better content. Would you like to make another contribution? That’s also possible. Please e-mail me at: [email protected]. Thanks for all of your support. You make The Trueman Show and our tours possible!
Were you taken by what you just saw? Then please, subscribe to my channel and like the video, and share it with friends and on social media. Together, we make our true voices heard!
DISCLAIMER: ALL PODCASTS WILL BE SUBTITELD REALLY SOON. SOME LOVELY PEOPLE ARE WORKING ON THAT. ALSO MY WEBSITE WILL BE TRANSLATED TOO, SO ALSO THE NON DUTCHIES CAN FIND THEIR WAY ON MY WEBSITE. WANT TO HELP? PLEASE SEND AN E-MAIL TO [email protected]
The Trueman Show #51 Catherine Austin Fitts
For the 51st episode, we travelled to Friesland (again). Because we were invited by the American Catherine Austin Fitts, who temporarily resides in beautiful Friesland.
For many years, Catherine worked as an investment broker. During the government of George H.W. Bush, she worked as “Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing”. In addition, she has been running the platform The Solari Report for quite some time now.
We spoke to Catherine about her time in the Bush administration, when she started to see the corruption in politics and within the system. And about the periods of threats, she and her family faced. The monetary system and how it has been designed. Who is pulling the strings at the world stage? What is in store for us, in the near future? What actions can you take, personally? And much much more.
I produce all content for free. If you take to heart what I make, then please donate, so we may continuously produce more and better content. Would you like to make another contribution? That’s also possible. Please e-mail me at: [email protected]. Thanks for all of your support. You make The Trueman Show and our tours possible!
Were you taken by what you just saw? Then please, subscribe to my channel and like the video, and share it with friends and on social media. Together, we make our true voices heard!
DISCLAIMER: ALL PODCASTS WILL BE SUBTITELD REALLY SOON. SOME LOVELY PEOPLE ARE WORKING ON THAT. ALSO MY WEBSITE WILL BE TRANSLATED TOO, SO ALSO THE NON DUTCHIES CAN FIND THEIR WAY ON MY WEBSITE. WANT TO HELP? PLEASE SEND AN E-MAIL TO [email protected]
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