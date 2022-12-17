People's Rally Melbourne 17 December 2022

Our numbers were small - under one hundred - but that did not stop us. The Police hung back out of sight (almost) to see what we would do. When we began to move from Parliament House steps onto the street, they mobilised to support us. We stopped at the Balenciaga store and gave them a noisy 'blast' because of what has come out about them. Then we marched to Federation Square to make our presence felt there. After that, it was back to Myer in Bourke Street where hundreds of people were queueing up to view the Myer window display. We were noticed in all these places. In fact, we felt very outnumbered. We pray that our message touches the hearts of those watching us from the streets, shops, and even through the windows of trams. This video record commences with 'Rocky Mountain High' sang with a 'save the Australian brumby' addition. This video records the rally action in correct sequence showing a bit of everything. The megaphone holders did an amazing job as did the faithful drummers.