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X22 Report A 12. 20. 21.
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110 views • December 21, 2021
Ep. 2657a - In The End China Will Pay, The Economic Stage Has Been Set
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The lumber prices are now spiking again. Gov Newsom is worsens the supply chain crisis. The [DS]/[CB] are pushing the crisis hard. Trump says that China will have to pay 60 trillion even though they do not have 60 trillion, so what else will they do. They do have gold.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get The Ultimate Portable Floodlight For Work, Camping Or The Outdoors
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code X20 for 20% OFF ^^^
The lumber prices are now spiking again. Gov Newsom is worsens the supply chain crisis. The [DS]/[CB] are pushing the crisis hard. Trump says that China will have to pay 60 trillion even though they do not have 60 trillion, so what else will they do. They do have gold.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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