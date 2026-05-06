THROWBACK: Ex-YouTube CEO brags about silencing 'vaccine hesitant' voices

💬 “If there’s information that violates our policies – we came up with 10 different policies around Covid – then if that’s a violation of policies, then that’s something we’ll remove,” YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki boasts. “We’ve removed over a million videos associated with Covid,” she revealed.

💸 “We did an event with the Biden administration, including President Biden himself, with a number of creators, [Anthony] Fauci as well,” she admits to full government sponsorship of this censorship crusade.

Adding from a few days ago:

🚨🦠 US National Institutes of Health dumps top COVID scientist

Ralph Baric, of the University of North Carolina (UNC), has been removed from all NIH grants and placed on leave by UNC amid stunning new allegations, the RealClearInvestigations news outlet reports.

👉 Baric has been accused of collaborating closely with Wuhan Institute of Virology in China for years.

A senior HHS official, in turn, accused the UNC of being complicit in starting the COVID pandemic six years ago.

💬 "Baric designed the gun, but the Chinese built it, and then they pulled the trigger," the HHC official argued.

🤔 A campaign to conceal Baric’s ties to COVID pandemic in place?

Adding more on Health, Palantir:

Palantir and HHS: Quiet wiring of US health data

The Department of Health and Human Services holds medical and insurance records for millions of Americans on Medicare and Medicaid. Palantir has spent years connecting these databases into a single searchable system.

🔴 Protect: the pandemic entry point

Palantir entered through HHS Protect, a pandemic data platform launched in 2020 with minimal oversight. Its Foundry software merged 187 data sources, from case counts to hospital capacity, into one centralised system.

🔴 ARPA-H: a defense contractor in

the lab

In June 2024, Palantir signed a $19 million deal with the health department's newest research agency, modeled after the Pentagon's DARPA. The contract puts a military software company in charge of strategy, finances, and performance for America's most advanced medical research.

♦️ The CDC's $443 million handover

In late 2022, the CDC quietly renewed its Palantir partnership for five more years at $443 million. Outbreak tracking, supply management, and emergency coordination now run on software built by a defense contractor.

🌏 Congress wants paperwork

In June 2025, Congressman Lloyd Doggett and 19 colleagues demanded three cabinet secretaries release all documents on Palantir's role in federal data systems. They are asking whether these tools are being used to restrict or deny Medicare coverage and whether the contracts bypassed competitive bidding.

🔶 Protesters force a retreat

In March 2026, New York City's public hospital system announced it would let its nearly $4 million Palantir contract expire in October. Street protests and city council pressure forced the decision after activists exposed that a company building deportation tools for ICE was also mining patient records to extract more money from Medicaid.