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SACRE BLOW ME!🤬🥖
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33 views • February 22, 2022
Exclusive Brighteon Update: https://www.cp24.com/news/mp-s-approve-use-of-emergencies-act-in-house-of-commons-vote-1.5789859
https://gab.com/DoItPepe/posts/107838327447695048
4 million people in France woke up to discovering that their vaccine passes had been deactivated after the French government reduced the time period between vaccinations from 7 months to 4 months forcing millions of people into a situation of where they now have to be vaccinated 3 months sooner than previously thought.
This means that world governments can deactivate vaccine passes at their discretion classifying millions of vaccinated citizens as unvaccinated overnight in further attempts to force vaccines on the general public.
Never trust the federal government, it’s run by sociopaths and psychopaths. They are SERCO employees, obesiant to the serpent Queen🐍
FJB_
Lets_Go_Brandon
Archiving - from JSF:
UN troops in Canada? Probably
This has been reported so much now that even Alex put it up. And I am suspicious myself. This is because as it turns out, the Canadian police did not want to "get with the program" (except for the RCMP and they are not enough) and Trudeau probably imported what he needed.
Rumor has it that there is a huge staging area in Thunder Bay Ontario. I say it could not possibly be a better place. If you wanted to sneak troops into Canada, all they'd have to do is land in Minneapolis, then take a short hop to Duluth, and then a bus along the shore of lake superior to Thunder Bay. It's just too easy. Obviously Canada has plenty of airports but I am betting on Minneapolis being the actual staging location, to get them where they are going to go and that they probably are bused across the border to avoid suspicion in Canadian airports.
Thunder Bay has enough accomodations for a large number of foreign troops also. Thunder bay is right on the border. They can totally penetrate Canada without being noticed, without being seen at a single airport, bus station, train terminal - they would just "magically appear". Absolutely no location in Canada could possibly be sneakier. They could stage there, acclimate and ship out easily. Thunder bay is centered in a perfect spot. It probably is it.
What does a tyrant do when his own people won't implode their own country? Bring in foreign back up, that's what.
http://82.221.129.208/1/thunderbay.png
https://gab.com/DoItPepe/posts/107838327447695048
4 million people in France woke up to discovering that their vaccine passes had been deactivated after the French government reduced the time period between vaccinations from 7 months to 4 months forcing millions of people into a situation of where they now have to be vaccinated 3 months sooner than previously thought.
This means that world governments can deactivate vaccine passes at their discretion classifying millions of vaccinated citizens as unvaccinated overnight in further attempts to force vaccines on the general public.
Never trust the federal government, it’s run by sociopaths and psychopaths. They are SERCO employees, obesiant to the serpent Queen🐍
FJB_
Lets_Go_Brandon
Archiving - from JSF:
UN troops in Canada? Probably
This has been reported so much now that even Alex put it up. And I am suspicious myself. This is because as it turns out, the Canadian police did not want to "get with the program" (except for the RCMP and they are not enough) and Trudeau probably imported what he needed.
Rumor has it that there is a huge staging area in Thunder Bay Ontario. I say it could not possibly be a better place. If you wanted to sneak troops into Canada, all they'd have to do is land in Minneapolis, then take a short hop to Duluth, and then a bus along the shore of lake superior to Thunder Bay. It's just too easy. Obviously Canada has plenty of airports but I am betting on Minneapolis being the actual staging location, to get them where they are going to go and that they probably are bused across the border to avoid suspicion in Canadian airports.
Thunder Bay has enough accomodations for a large number of foreign troops also. Thunder bay is right on the border. They can totally penetrate Canada without being noticed, without being seen at a single airport, bus station, train terminal - they would just "magically appear". Absolutely no location in Canada could possibly be sneakier. They could stage there, acclimate and ship out easily. Thunder bay is centered in a perfect spot. It probably is it.
What does a tyrant do when his own people won't implode their own country? Bring in foreign back up, that's what.
http://82.221.129.208/1/thunderbay.png
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