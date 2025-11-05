CTP (20251105 S3ENovSpecial1) Scott Fehrenbacher Worship Radio BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3ENovSpecial1) Why We Took Christian Radio Off The Dial And Onto Your Phone

We welcome Worship Road Radio’s CEO, Scott Fehrenbacher, for a candid look at building a national Christian music community without ads or fundraising fatigue. We explore digital reach, the AM vs streaming debate, Canadian broadcast limits, and how tech serves the Great Commission.

• career path from Idaho to Vancouver and three decades in faith-driven media

• why a .com domain and strong U.S. audience despite Canadian base

• national access through apps, web players and smart speakers

• advantages of digital audio over fragile terrestrial coverage

• AM radio’s range, emergency alerts and market vs mandate tension

• Canadian regulation limiting faith-specific terrestrial licenses

• no-ads, no-fundraising model to keep focus on ministry and music

• technology as a multiplier for hope, worship and daily encouragement

• http://WorshipRadio.com