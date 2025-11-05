CTP (20251105 S3ENovSpecial1) Scott Fehrenbacher Worship Radio BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3ENovSpecial1) Why We Took Christian Radio Off The Dial And Onto Your Phone
We welcome Worship Road Radio’s CEO, Scott Fehrenbacher, for a candid look at building a national Christian music community without ads or fundraising fatigue. We explore digital reach, the AM vs streaming debate, Canadian broadcast limits, and how tech serves the Great Commission.
• career path from Idaho to Vancouver and three decades in faith-driven media
• why a .com domain and strong U.S. audience despite Canadian base
• national access through apps, web players and smart speakers
• advantages of digital audio over fragile terrestrial coverage
• AM radio’s range, emergency alerts and market vs mandate tension
• Canadian regulation limiting faith-specific terrestrial licenses
• no-ads, no-fundraising model to keep focus on ministry and music
• technology as a multiplier for hope, worship and daily encouragement