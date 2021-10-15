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Media Bear: 'The Diaperman's Creed' [15.10.2021]
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12 views • October 15, 2021
'A mighty fine satirical presentation of the actual occult initiation & transformation ritual.'
'Genius parody and sarcasm, y'all just keep on gettin' better...'
Features footage from @Lincoln Karim
Lincoln Karim 13.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/user/lincolnkarim1/videos
--
2,579 views Premiered 14 hours ago
Media Bear
39.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5Bo63WIaxVI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg0nGUTWGkpwSdeWlsv4jsw
'Genius parody and sarcasm, y'all just keep on gettin' better...'
Features footage from @Lincoln Karim
Lincoln Karim 13.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/user/lincolnkarim1/videos
--
2,579 views Premiered 14 hours ago
Media Bear
39.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5Bo63WIaxVI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg0nGUTWGkpwSdeWlsv4jsw
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