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Movies & music Foreshadowing the future
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410 views • November 09, 2021
This week Hips News will focus on music and movies that Foreshadowed the coming times.
These prolific pieces of work are masterpieces that are considered before or way ahead of the time.
Join us as (Kraftwerk, Newcleus,) music (Metropolis, Demolition man), set the standard of telling us a story of tomorrow.
We will breakdown the elements that now in retrospect was way advanced and that shaped the ideals and thinking of tomorrow.
So sit back relax, strap in, for a look at yesterday thoughts about the future.
These prolific pieces of work are masterpieces that are considered before or way ahead of the time.
Join us as (Kraftwerk, Newcleus,) music (Metropolis, Demolition man), set the standard of telling us a story of tomorrow.
We will breakdown the elements that now in retrospect was way advanced and that shaped the ideals and thinking of tomorrow.
So sit back relax, strap in, for a look at yesterday thoughts about the future.
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