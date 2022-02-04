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The students are standing in solidarity, refusing to wear masks and being confined to the gymnasium in Oakdale.
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80 views • February 04, 2022
The students are standing in solidarity, refusing to wear masks and being confined to the gymnasium in Oakdale.
Word is hundreds of students at another school removed their masks and refused to wear them, and then were held at the school, not allowed to call their parents. Are schools prisons? Even the youngest child can see the tyranny and stand against it. So should we
Word is hundreds of students at another school removed their masks and refused to wear them, and then were held at the school, not allowed to call their parents. Are schools prisons? Even the youngest child can see the tyranny and stand against it. So should we
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