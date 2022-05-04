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Back to Basic 01 - Salvation Before or After Tribulation
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10 views • May 04, 2022
This Video was Created to Explain Why We Need the Salvation Prayer.
Salvation link: https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php
Our main page is https://a-c-t-s.net/
The Salvation prayer must be out loud and from the heart, spirit, soul and all of your strength, in other words, you must mean what you say: I accept you Lord Jesus as my saviour. I confess that You, Jesus Christ, in my life. I believe You have risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. You shed Your blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner, and I recognize I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in your precious name, Amen.
Salvation link: https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php
Our main page is https://a-c-t-s.net/
The Salvation prayer must be out loud and from the heart, spirit, soul and all of your strength, in other words, you must mean what you say: I accept you Lord Jesus as my saviour. I confess that You, Jesus Christ, in my life. I believe You have risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. You shed Your blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner, and I recognize I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in your precious name, Amen.
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