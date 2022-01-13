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The Darpa Docs We Haven't Seen: Documents - Covid is Purposefully Engineered Bioweapon
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2510 views • January 13, 2022
The Stew Peters Show.
On Monday, James O’Keefe’s outfit released their latest investigative report. They unearthed a document from a DARPA fellow who claims that to know, with certainty, that Covid-19 was lab-engineered, and that vaccines aren’t working due to special lab-engineered aspects of the virus. Karen Kingston is a former big pharma employee. She says she has the same materials from DARPA that James O’Keefe and Project Veritas have, but is going to share some info with us that they didn’t. She says this information clearly demonstrates that Covid-19 is a bioweapon. Karen joins us.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsgjeu-the-darpa-docs-we-havent-seen-documents-covid-is-purposefully-engineered-bi.html
On Monday, James O’Keefe’s outfit released their latest investigative report. They unearthed a document from a DARPA fellow who claims that to know, with certainty, that Covid-19 was lab-engineered, and that vaccines aren’t working due to special lab-engineered aspects of the virus. Karen Kingston is a former big pharma employee. She says she has the same materials from DARPA that James O’Keefe and Project Veritas have, but is going to share some info with us that they didn’t. She says this information clearly demonstrates that Covid-19 is a bioweapon. Karen joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsgjeu-the-darpa-docs-we-havent-seen-documents-covid-is-purposefully-engineered-bi.html
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