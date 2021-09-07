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Altiyan Childs, 2010 Australian "X-Factor" winner, Exposes Freemasonry
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361 views • September 07, 2021
Altiyan Childs, 2010 Australian "X-Factor" winner, Exposes Freemasonry
(1) levels 1 to 33 ..... at some level you get trained in occult-supernatural-witchcraft to serve fallen angels/demons ..... Please turn to Jesus Christ "taste and see that the LORD is good".
(2) "hidden hand" signal in photos
(3) the various hand shakes
(4) they want their satanic/luciferian "new world order" antichrist government and one-world-religion ..... help Father GOD i am scared i will do my best to remain faithful to You but i feel weak and discouraged at times like they are winning so much, the censorship, the propaganda, the control of everything from banks to fiat to corporations to jobs ..... it truly is a top down hierarchy of control via their pyramid structure with satan/lucifer that "capstone" at the very top the "all seeing eye" just like in the Lord of the Rings movies ..... thank you for delivering me in the past from demons and the evil spirits i was so dumb ..... I need Your grace and blood forever Lord Jesus Christ "apart from You i can do nothing" ..... amen
(1) levels 1 to 33 ..... at some level you get trained in occult-supernatural-witchcraft to serve fallen angels/demons ..... Please turn to Jesus Christ "taste and see that the LORD is good".
(2) "hidden hand" signal in photos
(3) the various hand shakes
(4) they want their satanic/luciferian "new world order" antichrist government and one-world-religion ..... help Father GOD i am scared i will do my best to remain faithful to You but i feel weak and discouraged at times like they are winning so much, the censorship, the propaganda, the control of everything from banks to fiat to corporations to jobs ..... it truly is a top down hierarchy of control via their pyramid structure with satan/lucifer that "capstone" at the very top the "all seeing eye" just like in the Lord of the Rings movies ..... thank you for delivering me in the past from demons and the evil spirits i was so dumb ..... I need Your grace and blood forever Lord Jesus Christ "apart from You i can do nothing" ..... amen
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