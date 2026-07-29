Bezos & J.D Vance Changed Everything (They Want Your House & Land)

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The era of true ownership is ending, from JD Vance's funded farmland apps to Jeff Bezos’s move into residential real estate, the world’s most powerful players are fractionalizing everything we hold and think we own our homes, our land, and potentially even the calories we eat. The global financial system quietly migrated to a new tokenized infrastructure last week, that "future" just became our present
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