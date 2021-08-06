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EXPOSED !! SIMPSONS PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING FROM 10 YEARS AGO, PREDICTED COVID AND THE KILL SHOT !!
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243 views • August 06, 2021
News is fake, the fake is real. This has been proven a thousand times or more. The vaccine is the killer. Notice how in the cartoon the guy falls and tremors and shakes just like people are doing now and did in early 2020 in Wuhan China.
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