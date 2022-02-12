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Senator Ron Johnson Covid-19 A Second Opinion Pt17 Omicron Spread and Studies on Masks
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Senator Ron Johnson Covid-19 A Second Opinion Pt17 Omicron Spread and Studies on Masks
This is part 17 of 26 or more segments from this 5.5 hour Senate hearing.
For more info visit and subscribe at https://www.KnowingTheTruth.com
Source: https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
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Senator Ron Johnson Covid-19 A Second Opinion Pt17 Omicron Spread and Studies on Masks
This is part 17 of 26 or more segments from this 5.5 hour Senate hearing.
For more info visit and subscribe at https://www.KnowingTheTruth.com
Source: https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV - Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&;lang=en
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