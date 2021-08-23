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Jeff Taylor: Will Joe Biden cut and run Afghanistan leaving Americans there?!
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10 views • August 23, 2021
Posted 23August2021"Will Joe Biden cut and run?!": The UK wants to extract another 6,000 people from Afghanistan - But Joe Biden is set to just cut and run!
Afghanistan, Troops, people trapped, US Rescue Flights Banned,
Afghanistan, Troops, people trapped, US Rescue Flights Banned,
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