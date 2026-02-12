BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ALLEGATIONS OF BODIES BURIED 💀 AT EPSTEIN'S NEW MEXICO RANCH PROMPT INVESTIGATION CALL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
709 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
114 views • 1 day ago

New Mexico officials are urging an investigation into claims of bodies buried at Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch, following the release of documents related to the convicted sex offender's crimes.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ8YKlX13qM


Allegations of bodies buried near Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch in Santa Fe County have emerged from millions of pages of documents related to the convicted sex offender's crimes, prompting calls for an investigation from New Mexico officials.


"I'm gonna keep asking questions and keep poking around until I get an answer," New Mexico's Public Lands Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard told KOAT on Tuesday.


These allegations originated from an anonymous email sent in 2019 to local radio host Eddy Aragon. The email claimed to be from a former staffer at Zorro Ranch, stating, "Did you know somewhere in the hills outside of the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G? Both died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex."


Aragon said he was startled upon receiving the email, which also claimed the sender had seven sex videos of Epstein, including some with minors.


The email described scenes of rape, threesomes and a suicide attempt confession.


The anonymous sender requested one Bitcoin, valued at approximately $8,000 at the time, in exchange for the videos but never sent the footage. Aragon forwarded the email to the FBI but has not heard back.


Fast forward six years, the Department of Justice released Aragon's email as part of the Epstein files in 2026.


As a result, Garcia Richard sent a letter to the attorney general and U.S. attorney's office, asking them to "thoroughly investigate this disturbing allegation" regarding the referenced burials.


"We need to get to the bottom of really what happened in New Mexico," Garcia Richard said. She was horrified to learn in 2019 that the state was still leasing lands around Zorro Ranch to Epstein's company and canceled the leases a month after Epstein killed himself in prison. The land around the mansion totals around 1,200 acres and hasn't been leased out since.


"We're thinking to possibly turn it into a memorial to honor the victims," Garcia Richard said. "Or as some kind of wildlife sanctuary perhaps, so that's what we're thinking for that land."


Attorney General Raul Torrez's office responded to Garcia Richard with a letter stating, "As we understand it, the allegations appear to be unsubstantiated." The office plans to work to obtain the original files and review them to determine whether any further action is warranted. "Once such information is obtained, our office will review it to determine whether any further action is warranted and, if so, the appropriate next steps," the letter says.


"To my knowledge, no investigation has taken place thus far. It doesn't sound like anything is going to be taking place very soon," Garcia Richard said.


Aragon wants lawmakers to immediately seize Zorro Ranch. Garcia Richard is ready to offer all state land for investigation but cannot do anything about the current house, as it is privately owned.


KOAT has reached out to the FBI regarding the email and why the tip wasn't investigated. Officials said: "We have no comment at this time."


https://www.koat.com/article/allegations-of-bodies-buried-at-epsteins-new-mexico-ranch-prompt-investigation-calls/70306881

Keywords
jeffrey epsteinzorro ranchbodies buriedinvestigation callskoat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

Kevin Hughes
The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

Lance D Johnson
Trump vows to block West Bank annexation in closed-door meeting with Muslim leaders

Trump vows to block West Bank annexation in closed-door meeting with Muslim leaders

Patrick Lewis
Trump administration defies court order on due process for deported Venezuelan migrants

Trump administration defies court order on due process for deported Venezuelan migrants

Laura Harris
Middle East on the brink: U.S.-Iran talks stall as military threats loom

Middle East on the brink: U.S.-Iran talks stall as military threats loom

Kevin Hughes
The Final Plot: How Netanyahu is Manipulating Trump into a Catastrophic War with Iran

The Final Plot: How Netanyahu is Manipulating Trump into a Catastrophic War with Iran

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy