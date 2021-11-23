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X22 Report A 11. 22. 21.
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210 views • November 23, 2021
Ep. 2634a - The [CB] Are Planning A Controlled Demolition Of The Economy, Playbook Known
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The people are rejecting the policies of the Ds/[CB]/[DS]. The people do not want illegals to receive 450000 each. The [CB] is pushing the narrative that just be happy with soybean dinner, next step is worms. Lael Brainard is now the vice chair of the Fed. General Flynn says the [CB]/[DS] is planning a control demolition of the economy to gain more control.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code blackfriday for 25% OFF
The people are rejecting the policies of the Ds/[CB]/[DS]. The people do not want illegals to receive 450000 each. The [CB] is pushing the narrative that just be happy with soybean dinner, next step is worms. Lael Brainard is now the vice chair of the Fed. General Flynn says the [CB]/[DS] is planning a control demolition of the economy to gain more control.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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