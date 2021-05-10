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Deeds Done Under the Cover of Darkness - Part II
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34 views • May 10, 2021
Deeds Done Under the Cover of Darkness - Part II
Key Scriptures - Strategy - Karl Marx - Infiltration
How the communists for over 100 years have worked to bring America under Communist control through the infiltration of Religion, Business, Government, Education, and Media.
How race has been a key to their strategy!
Key Scriptures - Strategy - Karl Marx - Infiltration
How the communists for over 100 years have worked to bring America under Communist control through the infiltration of Religion, Business, Government, Education, and Media.
How race has been a key to their strategy!
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