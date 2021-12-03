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백신 성분 '나노 면도기'를 노출 한 최고 의사가 사망Top doctor who exposed vaccine ingredient 'nano razor' dies
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336 views • December 03, 2021
독일 화학자 안드레아스 누크 박사는 유튜브 라이브 스트림 동안 무장 경찰에 의해 체포되었다→ 다음 사망
German chemist Dr Andreas Nuuk was arrested by armed police during a YouTube live stream→ then died
German chemist Dr Andreas Nuuk was arrested by armed police during a YouTube live stream→ then died
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