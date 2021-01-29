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Thomas Paine: Revolutionary Patriot
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30 views • January 29, 2021
Thomas Paine’s radical vision and plainspoken style helped inspire the American Revolution, supported individual rights and more. His experience as a privateer and a government tax collector - likely informed his views later in life, which included vehement opposition to war and slavery, and in support of natural rights and the sovereignty of the people.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 29, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 29, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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