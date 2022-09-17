The Perfect Triangle #112 - 16 September 2022 - Guest: Joachim Hagopian

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The Perfect Triangle #112: Joachim Hagopian (https://pedoempire.org/author-joachim-hagopian/) returns to discuss the recent death of the Queen after 70 years on the British Throne. Joachim hypothesizes that the Queen’s death ends a 1,200 year run of parasitic rule (https://jameshfetzer.org/2022/09/joachim-hagopian-the-british-royal-family-pedophilia-and-the-end-of-a-1200-year-parasitic-monarchy/).