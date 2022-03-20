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03/16/2022 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: NATO has reset our collective defense and deterrence for the longer term in all domains.Moscow should be in no doubt, NATO will not tolerate any attack on allied sovereignty or territorial integrity.