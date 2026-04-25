Magic Carpet (1996, Saturn)

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Magic Carpet is a first-person shooter and flight game with strategy elements. It was originally developed by British company Bullfrog Software for the PC. It was ported to the Saturn by British company Krisalis Software and published by Electronic Arts. The game was also released for classic Mac and Playstation. Ports to the 3DO and Jaguar CD were planned, but got cancelled.