Bill Trikos - The “ Real “ Jesus Was “Russian “ His Fathers Name John & Wife’s Name Maria Magdalena
Bill Trikos
Bill Trikos
8 views • 3 days ago

Bill Trikos - The “ Real “ Jesus Was “Russian “ His Fathers Name John & Wife’s Name Maria Magdalena


Thomas Williams – Truth , Honor & Integrity


https://odysee.com/@TommyWilliams:5/The-re...


Will the real Jesus please stand up !!! It is time for the real story of who Jesus really was, and the real life of Maria (Mary) Magdelena was told. This is part one of a three part series, based on the writings of Sveltlana De Rohan Levashov. What you will hear may trigger you, so this is your warning. Huamanity must face up to the facts and truths about the Roman Catholic Church, and the web of lies they have spun for many many years. Prepare to have your illusions shattered.

find Our full shows here https://thi-show.com/ which also provides you with all the transcripts for a nominal fee of 5 dollars a month.

Check out our website https://thenewblueprintforhumanity.org/ where you will find our solutions to all the problems we are facing right now, From Military and Government, Church and State, Housing, Finacial and more. Solutions written for the people and by the people. It is time for real change.

Find us on twitter @thenewblueprint111

Instagram @BLUEPRINTFORHUMANITY111 @THISHOW111

TIK TOK @thi-show_com

Keywords
jesusrussiabill trikos
