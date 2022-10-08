Христианам! Вторая печать снята Откровение Апокалипсис Иоанна Богослова

Глава6 говорит и о второй коннице(армии), которая топчет Святую Землю во времена второй эпохи существования Церкви Христовой. Тяжёлым испытанием для Церкви будет вторжение персов. Начало https://youtu.be/FW0Q5zasRNQ Продолжение https://youtu.be/dj7QpNJh_NU
