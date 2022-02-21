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Canadian Protests move to other Cities! Nothing can stop the Momentum!
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201 views • February 21, 2022
Canada is once again at center stage as the Americans prepare to leave California by mid-week. Trudeau and also his thugs continue to lie and spin the truth. There are many good cops but unfortunately some bad cops arrived to help additionally arrest truckers and to fence up Ottawa. The fake news agencies of course continue to not show us the truth but we fortunately have video evidence to expose all of the corruption that has been happening during the Ottawa peaceful protests and also the police raid.
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Travel Fun 69
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Tommy Robinson News
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TruckersForFreedom
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Chief Nerd
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Nick Moseder
https://t.me/WILFMoseder
The Vigilant Fox
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Becker News
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Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
KanekoaTheGreat
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Palubulletin Telegram links:
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
Ottawa Livestreamers:
ZOT
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZOTyoutube
UOttawaScotty
https://www.youtube.com/c/UOttawaScotty
Travel Fun 69
https://www.youtube.com/c/TravelFun69
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin
Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
Credits:
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
TruckersForFreedom
https://t.me/TruckersForFreedomGlobal
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Nick Moseder
https://t.me/WILFMoseder
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
Becker News
https://t.me/beckernews
Liberty Overwatch
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel
Rebel News
https://t.me/RealRebelNews
Avi Yemini
https://t.me/AviYeminiOfficial
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
General Flynn
https://t.me/RealGenFlynn
Qtime Network
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
KanekoaTheGreat
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
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