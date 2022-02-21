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Canadian Protests move to other Cities! Nothing can stop the Momentum!
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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201 views • February 21, 2022
Canada is once again at center stage as the Americans prepare to leave California by mid-week. Trudeau and also his thugs continue to lie and spin the truth. There are many good cops but unfortunately some bad cops arrived to help additionally arrest truckers and to fence up Ottawa. The fake news agencies of course continue to not show us the truth but we fortunately have video evidence to expose all of the corruption that has been happening during the Ottawa peaceful protests and also the police raid.

Palubulletin Telegram links:

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