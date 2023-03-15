Create New Account
US drone brought down in Black Sea after Russian military jet intercept
Published Wednesday
Update : https://t.me/intelslava/45816

The forces of the Black Sea Fleet managed to find the crash site of the American MQ-9 Reaper drone and raise its wreckage from the water.

Further Info:

Kremlin Blames US For Crashed Drone: 'Flying With Transponders Off Towards Russian Border':

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-reaper-drone-downed-over-black-sea-incident-russian-jet

UPDATED: US Military Claimed Russian Su-27 Fighter Intercepted US Reaper Over The Black Sea. Russia Responds:

https://southfront.org/breaking-us-military-claimed-russian-su-27-fighter-intercepted-us-reaper-uav-over-the-black-sea/

BREAKING: National Security Expert/Retired Army General Tata on Russian Jet Collision with U.S. Drone:

https://www.veteranstoday.com/2023/03/14/russian-jet-collision-drone-tata/

Mirrored - RT



us dronemq-9 reaperblack seadowned

