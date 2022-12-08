Dr Kelly Victory on the Concept of Repurposed Drugs

https://gnews.org/articles/533987
摘要：11/20/2022 Dr. Kelly Victory: Drug repurposing is a cornerstone of medicine. Once a drug is approved by the FDA, it is safe for use in humans, which is not changed by the fact that the drug is used for a disease other than it was initially designed for. This is applicable to HCQ and ivermectin, which are repurposed for COVID-19 treatment.\n
