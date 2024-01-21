ALEX JONES [1 of 2] Sunday 1/21/24 • ROGER STONE: MICHELLE OBAMA 2024 - FANI WILLIS FINGERED IN COURT • Infowars

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM HAS PUBLICLY ADMITTED THEY ARE LOSING WAR AGAINST HUMANITY — TUNE IN TO LEARN WHY THIS IS SO IMPORTANT FOR SAVING OUR WORLD!

Ron DeSantis has made the smart move and stepped down days before the New Hampshire primary -- tune in and share this link now!

Roger Stone will join the show to give his expert commentary, plus his prediction coming true that 'Big Mike' Obama will jump in the 2024 race.





• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• https://alexjonesgame.com

• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

• JonesCrowder.com





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson