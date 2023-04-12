Create New Account
MASSIVE FIRE AND HAZARDOUS SMOKE PLUME [shelter in place immediately] - 18,000 DEAD CATTLE IN TEXAS
What is happening
Published Yesterday
Apr 11, 2023

BREAKING NEWS! Massive recycling plant fire in Richmond, Indiana happening right now with a shelter in place for 1/2 mile radius....which after seeing the plume of smoke is NOT a wide enough radius. Plus, another explosion and fire, more chemicals leaked into the waterways, East Palestine Ohio chemical spilled in transit and more.... __________ Get Your SquirrelTribe Gear Here: https://pfsonyt.creator-spring.com/ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SquirrelTribe

⭐️ Hard Assets Alliance - INVEST IN REAL GOLD & SILVER http://bit.ly/3yh7m8N ★ Ledger Nano X (cold storage wallet) - https://amzn.to/3IfS1dm Custom Jerseys From DIYOJ: https://www.diyoj.com 10% off Coupon Code: SQUIRRELTRIBE Protect Your Home with a FREE Warranty Quote https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-1006382... JOIN THE FAMILY    / @squirreltribe   The BEST COFFEE around!! https://bulletproof.fdf2.net/AoxLb1 The B12 drops I take (because a lot of you asked): https://amzn.to/3PSEutU The Matcha that is making me feel amazing: https://amzn.to/3R8QNDn My Travel Coffee and Mug of Choice =============================== ☕️Alpine Start Premium Instant Coffee, Medium Roast Original Blend Arabica Coffee, Dairy, Soy & Gluten Free, 8 count, 0.74 oz (Pack of 1) https://amzn.to/3beBJoq Corkcicle Coffee Mug, Insulated Travel Coffee Cup with Lid, Stainless Steel, Spill Proof for Coffee, Tea, and Hot Cocoa, Powder Blue, 16 oz https://amzn.to/3PRrV2q Please SUBSCRIBE LIKE the video & SHARE with friends and family 😊 * I will NEVER reply to comments from an account other than this one. If it doesn't ONLY say SquirrelTribe, it's not me. I will never reply that "you have won a prize so reach out to me to claim it". I do not have Whatsapp, Nicegram, Telegram or anything other than the links in the banner or on my ABOUT page *


fdatexasrichmondohioindianamilktrain derailmentdairy farmermassive firehazardous smoke plume18 000 dead cattlemassive recycling plant fire

