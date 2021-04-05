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Frank DiMora Says Goodbye part of the true story you did not hear
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21 views • April 05, 2021
In 2015 I posted a true story how Jesus came to heal my broken heart after I had to put my dog asleep. The day after I posted my story I left town and Jesus came to us again to heal us. I did not tell the people what Jesus did the day after I posted my video but without a question Jesus can be seen in the events that would follow the next day. I am sure if you watch the entire video, you will see that what happened was by no means was a coincidence!
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