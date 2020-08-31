5. TRUMP v CORONA | 2020 & THE FORCED ECONOMIC COLLAPSE OF AMERICA

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VIDEO ON BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cesMQVTsymNp/
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A Mrs. Powel of Philadelphia asked Benjamin Franklin, "Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?" With no hesitation whatsoever, Franklin responded, "A republic, if you can keep it."
This video was originally published on January 5, 2020. No sooner was it up than the end game we see today began to unfold. It was laid out to us. We did nothing but bitch to friends online. Now everyone's surprised? Alex Jones continues to make $20,000USD a week and fly first class, no solutions, and certainly no mention of Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu and the betrayal of America.
How Israel Used Weapons and Technology to Become an Ally of China
https://www.newsweek.com/china-israel-military-technology-beijing-jerusalem-saul-eisenberg-weapons-607117
Positioning the Israeli Tech Industry for China 2.0
Last month’s congress of the Communist Party of China heralds the nation's re-emergence as an economic superpower
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/positioning-the-israeli-tech-industry-for-china-2-0/
Report: Israel Passes U.S. Military Technology to China
https://www.military.com/defensetech/2013/12/24/report-israel-passes-u-s-military-technology-to-china
In Beijing, Netanyahu looks to ‘marry Israel’s technology with China’s capacity’
https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-beijing-netanyahu-looks-to-marry-israels-technology-with-chinas-capacity/
Donald Trump is blessed with Executive Dictatorship and The Unitary Executive Theory of government. Abraham Lincoln used it and so did president Obama. Lets cut the crap. He could arrest, depose, form grand juries, get rid of the likes of Gates any time he likes...but Alex Jones assures everyone...he is hanging on desperately in the White House. This is patent Hollywood screenplay horse puckey.
Its one thing to watch events unfold. It's another to be fed such patent garbage by both the mainstream and alt media.
The hero must go through many struggles before emerging victorious. Get your pop corn out and wait for the Bi Bi and Donald economic miracle. Or will it be Covid Mark II?
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