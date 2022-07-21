Possible chunk of nibiru caught today by me over Soemmerda Germany skycamsvideo cuts short

Brandon cory Nagley.





Jul 19, 2022 "Possible" chunk of nibiru caught today by me over Soemmerda Germany skycameras/Sorry, my video cuts short/Real talk with me (the Planet x-Biblical wormwood system is HERE-things are getting SERIOUS) Is Jesus christ (yeshua) your lord? I sure Hope so because humanities time is RUNNING OUT!!!/READ BELOW. Today is July 19th, 2022. and as always i am showing the signs in the heavens that jesus christ also called (yeshua) in Hebrew warned to be seen before his second coming... In today's video I captured what looks to be possibly the chunk of nibiru with its 2 volcanic plumes seen over Soemmerda Germany from a public sky camera over looking this region. as I dont live in Germany I'm 10 minutes away from toledo ohio... though this glowing fiery object caught by me I spotted on a camera over Germany.... also real talk with me in this video and I Apologize as the video and my phone ran out of space so the video cut short though I added pictures to end of the video so others can see how to accept jesus as lord and anyone can say the salvation prayer in the pictures at the end of my video to accept jesus christ as lord if you havent yet...





Newcomers., Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VphrDwPjrb8



