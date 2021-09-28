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ADHD- TESTIMONIAL of a 12 year old, Django, who has been on ROOT for 2 months
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168 views • September 28, 2021
www.therootbrands.com/ForTheDetoxNow
Marsha, Django's mother has also been diagnosed with ADHD. After just a few weeks of being on Clean Slate, she found that she wan't flipping out at the kids every couple of says like before.
Then 12 year old Django talks about his mind slowing down with Clean Slate and being able to sleep.
For more info contact:
www.therootbrands.com//ForTheDetoxNow
Marsha, Django's mother has also been diagnosed with ADHD. After just a few weeks of being on Clean Slate, she found that she wan't flipping out at the kids every couple of says like before.
Then 12 year old Django talks about his mind slowing down with Clean Slate and being able to sleep.
For more info contact:
www.therootbrands.com//ForTheDetoxNow
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