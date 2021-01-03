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The Gospel The Good News! The Best is YET to Come!
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10 views • January 03, 2021
Mark 1:1 "The beginning of the gospel of Jesus Christ, the Son of God;"
Sermon Preached by Pastor/Evangelist Donnie Swaggart at Family Worship Center on January 3, 2021.
The Gospel means Good News! The Holy Spirit will move across America and the Nation one last time. The Lost will be Saved, the Sick will be healed, People will be delivered from Bondage, and the dead will be raised!
Please support us Https://www.online-ministries.org/donate
Sermon Preached by Pastor/Evangelist Donnie Swaggart at Family Worship Center on January 3, 2021.
The Gospel means Good News! The Holy Spirit will move across America and the Nation one last time. The Lost will be Saved, the Sick will be healed, People will be delivered from Bondage, and the dead will be raised!
Please support us Https://www.online-ministries.org/donate
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