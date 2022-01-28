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Dr. Robert Malone's Speech at the Washington D.C. Defeat the Mandates Rally
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192 views • January 28, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone's (inventor of mRNA vaccine technology) Speech at the Washington D.C. Defeat the Mandates Rally, January, 2022. Listen to Dr. Malone's passionate speech against mandating vaccinations. He also gives scientific reasons why the mRNA genetic injections (termed 'vaccinations') should not be given to children, stating 'They may damage their brains, their heart, their immune system, and their ability to have children in the future'. He encourages all people to embrace three ideals: integrity, dignity, and community.
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