Die Umweltideologie ist eine Form der Sklaverei (Auszug aus Ep.144)

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Es gibt einen Unterschied zwischen Naturliebe und Ökologismus.
Schau die ganze Sendung unter einer der folgenden Adressen an:
https://odysee.com/@bannbrecher:a/144
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2KVsHrj4mNii
https://rumble.com/v7a47la-episode-144-macht-hat-viele-namen-das-ende-des-bsen-von-jeremy-locke-kapite.html
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5eJnUR9V9uSuj8UTwhXTEY?si=2qQHOLJjSeONG8bgTEnZYA
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