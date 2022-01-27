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X22 Report B 01. 26. 22.
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70 views • January 27, 2022
Ep. 2687b - How Do You Ensure Those Prosecuted Receive Impartial Judgement Based On Rule Of Law?
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The [DS] is now making many moves, they are desperate and when you are desperate you make stupid moves. They are continuing to push the idea of war with Russia, in the end I believe Putin will end up embarrassing Biden/Obama and the puppet masters. The [DS] is pushing the idea of a cyber attack that will hit the power grid. They have just made another move to replace a SC justice. Trump says that he will be the 47th President.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get Your 3 in 1 Flashlight Here!
http://www.3in1flashlight.com
Use Promo Code "X20" for 20% OFF!
The [DS] is now making many moves, they are desperate and when you are desperate you make stupid moves. They are continuing to push the idea of war with Russia, in the end I believe Putin will end up embarrassing Biden/Obama and the puppet masters. The [DS] is pushing the idea of a cyber attack that will hit the power grid. They have just made another move to replace a SC justice. Trump says that he will be the 47th President.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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