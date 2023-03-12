Reverse Transcriptase Activities

Sources

Deconstructing the AIDS Myth

Gary Null - 2003 https://youtu.be/cl6ceSa-1pU

The Other Side of AIDS

Robin Scovill - 2004

https://documentaryheaven.com/the-other-side-of-aids/

AIDS Incorporated

Gary Null - 2007 https://youtu.be/GQVFA38j598

House of Numbers - Anatomy of an Epidemic

Brent Leung - 2009 https://youtu.be/lvDqjXTByF4

The Emporer’s New Virus - An Analysis of the Evidence for the Existence of HIV

Brent Leung - 2011

https://youtu.be/4SjyDw4vZsc

Positively False

Joan Shenton - 2011

https://youtu.be/xmBsuEb4PUY

The Real Anthony Fauci

https://www.amazon.com/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804

