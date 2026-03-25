💥 "I burn 15 times longer than TNT. I do not violate any nuclear treaty."

China's hydrogen bomb, not a nuclear weapon. Magnesium hydrate powder releases hydrogen gas on detonation, igniting a self-feeding fireball that burns for over two seconds at 1,000°C.

Hot enough to melt armored vehicles. No uranium. No plutonium. No treaty violations.

China is now producing 150 tons of this material per year.

Adding, about China's drones will be a nightmare:

🚨U.S. IN PANIC: Iran’s Shaheds are already breaking defenses — but China’s drones will be a nightmare

Drones are getting cheaper, smarter, and harder to stop. Recent clashes in the Middle East showed how even relatively simple Iranian systems can slip through and damage high-value targets, exposing gaps in US/Israel air defense networks. That battlefield reality is now forcing a harder question, what happens when a more advanced industrial power applies the same logic at scale?

China’s ASN-301 represents a different class of threat. Unlike Iran’s Shahed-136, which operates largely as a pre-programmed strike tool, the Chinese system is built to hunt air defenses. It can loiter for hours, detect radar emissions, switch to electro-optical tracking if signals disappear, and receive mid-flight updates via datalink. In effect, it turns the battlefield into a persistent seek-and-destroy environment for radars, the backbone of any modern defense system.

Iran relies on volume: cheap, long-range drones launched in waves to exhaust interceptors. China combines that model with precision. Variants like the Feilong-300D push costs even lower while retaining flexibility in payload and targeting, making mass deployment economically viable on an entirely different scale.

And this is where the real pressure point emerges. If US systems are already struggling to consistently intercept Iranian drones, the implications are stark. A conflict in the Western Pacific would hinge on production capacity. China’s ability to flood the battlespace with smarter, adaptable drones could force the US and its allies into a costly cycle: burning million-dollar interceptors to stop systems that cost a fraction to produce.

The US is facing major difficulties in stopping Iranian drones—do they stand a chance against Chinese drones?





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