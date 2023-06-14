impressive truck+trailer backing demo

A Dutch firm produced this impressive truck driving demonstration.
From the back of their trailer I glean: www.rdplastics.nl and Go-In-Style.nl as the sources.
Some of us can competently back a single-pivot trailer, but a double-pivot would elude all but the best. This guy can drive.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.