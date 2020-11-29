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The Revelation of Jesus Christ Chapter 13
Mike's Christian Perspectives
Mike's Christian Perspectives
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88 views • November 29, 2020
After the church is gone, there will, indeed be a great confederacy of the nations that have sprung out of the old Roman Empire. It will be satanic in origin and character and will, in fact, be the Devil’s last card before he is obliged to admit his complete defeat. It is with this that the portion of Scripture before us deals.
We know from the last chapter that the enmity of Satan will be turned against God’s earthly people Israel in a special manner after the church has been caught up to meet the Lord in the air.
It is hard to imagine something of the condition in which this world will be found after all real Christians have been snatched away to be with the Lord especially when we realize that many people in high places are Christian men. Their removal would be like the breaking of a dike, permitting the rushing waters of anarchy and Bolshevism (BLM – ANTIFA) to sweep over every land. What frightful lengths unsaved men will go in their efforts to bring about a millennium without Christ – darkness will cover the earth! Just read the accounts of the world prior to the flood of Noah for we will return to “as in the days of Noah, where every thought is evil.”
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biblejesus christjesussatanbible studyjohnword of godchurchmarksatanismdevilend timeslast daysrevelationchrist jesusantichristchurchesdragonlambfalse prophetnumberking of kingslast thingsrevelation of jesus christsigns of the time
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