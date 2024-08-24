BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF Document Confirms 6 Billion Humans Will Die in 2025
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9979 followers
Follow
1960 views • 8 months ago

A World Economic Forum report hiding in plain sight confirms that upwards of six billion people will die in 2025 – and according to reports from Davos, Klaus Schwab has confirmed the stated goal is on target to be achieved.

The global elite have been warning us about their plans to radically depopulate the earth by any means necessary, and now the results are playing out before our eyes.

If we have any hope of stopping them from achieving their goal of murdering the vast majority of humanity and turning Earth into a prison planet to enslave the rest, the information in this report must be shared far and wide.

Keywords
2025pandemicdepopulationbill gatesdeagelwefplandemicklaus schwab
