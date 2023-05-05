NFPA Boston Conference - a unique approach to helping people with WTC 7

These videos were made at the June 2022 National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) convention in Boston, MA, by Richard and Gail Gage.





The Protecting Our Protectors Alliance (PAPA - https://ProtectingAll.org ), founded by veteran firefighter Erik Lawyer, hosted a WTC 7 evidence booth for three days, at the convention of fire protection professionals, which was funded by Boston 9/11 Truth. The guest of honor at the booth was veteran Seattle firefighter, Captain Raul Angulo, who wrote the book on behalf of the NFPA that describes best practices for fighting fires in high-rises.





His concern is that his book, along with the reputation of the NFPA, is at stake - given the contradiction between, 1) the NIST report on WTC 7 which claims that, for the first time ever, a skyscraper collapsed due to fire, and 2) the decadesold successful practice of sending fire fighters into burning high-rises to fight the fires, while telling the occupants, at least on the floors below the fire, to wait for the firefighters to put out the fire before evacuating.





Learn more: https://richardgage911.org/papa-reveals-building-7-collapse-to-thousands-of-fire-professionals-at-boston-nfpa-convention/









