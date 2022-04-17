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President Trump's Endorsements Matter: GOP Props up Associate of Marina Abramovic for Congress
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62 views • April 17, 2022
On Thursday, The Stew Peters Show was joined by the amazing Patrick Howley to go over the downhill spiral that president Trump has taken in the endorsements he has given.
They reflect on Trump endorsing Doctor Oz, who has been buddy-buddy with the likes of Oprah, Marina Abramovich, and Jeffery Epstein.
The Republican party has shifted from full Patriot, to full endorsed Pedophiles. As long as these Globalist leaders are allowed to destroy our country, we will never be able to do better!
They reflect on Trump endorsing Doctor Oz, who has been buddy-buddy with the likes of Oprah, Marina Abramovich, and Jeffery Epstein.
The Republican party has shifted from full Patriot, to full endorsed Pedophiles. As long as these Globalist leaders are allowed to destroy our country, we will never be able to do better!
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