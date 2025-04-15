BrightLearn - Economic Insights, an interview with Gerald Celente

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this insightful interview on Brighteon.com, Gerald Celente from Trends Journal discusses the stark economic and geopolitical shifts in America, including the decline of major cities, the impending bank failures, the global dedollarization and the rise of the BRICS nations, while offering practical advice on personal resilience and strategic investments to navigate these turbulent times.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.